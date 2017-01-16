City of Oceanside News

City or Oceanside Appoints City Treasurer

The Oceanside City Council voted unanimously on January 11, 2017, to appoint Dr. Rafe Edward Trickey, Jr. as City Treasurer to serve a term ending November 6, 2018.

Trickey holds a PhD in Institutional Leadership and Master’s Degrees in both International Finance & Banking and Policy, Planning & Administration. He is a 12-year resident of Oceanside and Principal at Greater Pacific Planning and Effectiveness Group.

Open Gym NIGHTS at Melba Bishop Recreation Center

The City of Oceanside Parks & Recreation announces that Open Gym Basketball will be available on Friday nights, starting January 13 from 6:00–8:00 p.m. at Melba Bishop Recreation Center. Open Gym will cost $1 per student, please bring school ID card.

Saturday nights will feature Free Family Open Gym, starting January 14 from 6:00- 8:00 p.m. and Free Teen Open Gym from 8:00 – 10:00 p.m. For more information about Oceanside Parks and Recreation programs, please visit www.oceansiderec.com, call (760) 435-5041, or on Facebook at “City of Oceanside Parks & Recreation.”

Oceanside valentine’s week Features bike ride, free movie and concert

The City of Oceanside Parks & Recreation, in conjunction with Oceanside Valentine’s Week’s activities, announces the following events:

Oceanside Valentine’s Bike Ride on Saturday, February 11 Register at http://www.vdaybike.us for a 5 or 25-mile ride.

Free movie and concert at the Pier on Saturday, February 11, at 6:00 p.m. – The City will feature a free showing of “The Notebook” at the Junior Seau Pier Amphitheater. Immediately following the movie, “The Xceptional Tribute to Abba” will perform. Dress warmly and bring a beach chair.

Oceanside valentine’s week FEATURES SENIOR DANCE FEBRUARY 12 –

The City of Oceanside Parks & Recreation, in conjunction with Oceanside Valentine’s Week activities, announces its next Senior Dance on Sunday, February 12 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. The entertainment will feature the live band, “Sundance,” and light refreshments will be served, sponsored by Fairwinds/Ivey Ranch Assisted Living. This event will be held at El Corazon Senior Center at 3302 Senior Center Drive (near the corner of Oceanside Blvd/Rancho Del Or Blvd). Admission will be $5 at the door.

For more information about Oceanside Parks and Recreation programs, please visit , call (760) 435-5041, or visit us on Facebook at “City of Oceanside Parks & Recreation.”

