City of Oceanside News

Oceanside Fire DepARTMENT Offers “Hands Only” CPR CLASSES

The City of Oceanside Fire Dept. and Oceanside Parks & Recreation Division will be hosting

“Hands Only” CPR Classes. Everyone age 21 and up is welcome to attend. These classes will be held on the following dates and locations. Please register online. Cost is only $5 and includes a booklet. You might save a life. This is a non-certificate class.

Tuesday, March 6 @ Junior Seau Beach Recreation Center, 300 N. The Strand https://apm.activecommunities.com/oceansiderec/Activity_Search/4627

Saturday, May 12 @ Melba Bishop Recreation Center, 5306 North River Road https://apm.activecommunities.com/oceansiderec/Activity_Search/4628

Wednesday, September 12 @ Chavez Resource Center, 605 San Diego Street https://apm.activecommunities.com/oceansiderec/Activity_Search/4629

Thursday, December 13 @ El Corazon Senior Center, 3302 Seniro Center Drive https://apm.activecommunities.com/oceansiderec/Activity_Search/4630

OCEANSIDE VALENTINE’S WEEK EVENTS

Additional Ferris Wheel day added …

Oceanside is thinking outside the heart-shaped box to bring you a bevy of romantic experiences to enjoy with your loved ones. Celebrate Valentine’s Week in Oceanside!