City of Oceanside News

Oceanside Fire DepARTMENT Offers “Hands Only” CPR CLASSES
The City of Oceanside Fire Dept. and Oceanside Parks & Recreation Division will be hosting
“Hands Only” CPR Classes. Everyone age 21 and up is welcome to attend. These classes will be held on the following dates and locations. Please register online. Cost is only $5 and includes a booklet. You might save a life. This is a non-certificate class.
- Tuesday, March 6 @ Junior Seau Beach Recreation Center, 300 N. The Strand https://apm.activecommunities.com/oceansiderec/Activity_Search/4627
- Saturday, May 12 @ Melba Bishop Recreation Center, 5306 North River Road https://apm.activecommunities.com/oceansiderec/Activity_Search/4628
- Wednesday, September 12 @ Chavez Resource Center, 605 San Diego Street https://apm.activecommunities.com/oceansiderec/Activity_Search/4629
- Thursday, December 13 @ El Corazon Senior Center, 3302 Seniro Center Drive https://apm.activecommunities.com/oceansiderec/Activity_Search/4630 F
or questions about senior activities, enrichment classes, special events, swimming lessons, day camps, sports camps and other Oceanside Parks and Recreation programs go to www.oceansiderec.com, call (760) 435-5041, or Facebook “Oceanside Parks & Recreation.”
OCEANSIDE VALENTINE’S WEEK EVENTS
Additional Ferris Wheel day added …
Oceanside is thinking outside the heart-shaped box to bring you a bevy of romantic experiences to enjoy with your loved ones. Celebrate Valentine’s Week in Oceanside!
- “Sweetheart Sunset Market” on Thursday, February 8 from 5:00 – 9:00 p.m. downtown Oceanside. This outdoor style festival brings together international food vendors, live entertainment and a children’s area – make an evening of it, stay and eat dinner!
- Free Family Bike Ride on Saturday, February 10. Wear your helmet and a Valentine’s themed outfit. Meet at the Junior Seau Pier Amphitheater (next to the Oceanside Pier) at 9:00 a.m. Volunteers will guide participants to the San Luis Rey Bike Trail for an easy, fun, and flat 7-mile round trip bike ride. There will be a “refreshment stop” at the Alex Road Skate Park, which will be the turn-around point. At 11:00 a.m., there will be a Valentine’s Costume Contest for all cyclists back at the Amphitheater. Come on by and watch the fun!
- Ferris Wheel Rides at the Beach on Friday, February 9 through Sunday, February 11. Friday is newly added; ride the wheel Friday from 1:00-8:00 p.m. and from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Enjoy the romantic views from the top of the wheel. The ride will be located at 300 N. The Strand, beside the Junior Seau Beach Recreation Center. Cost is $5 per person. When riding, be sure to take a “selfie” with the iconic Oceanside Pier in the background.
- Horse & Carriage rides on February 10-11 from noon – 5:00 p.m. Horse & carriage rides will depart from the ferris wheel area. Rides will be $5 per person.
- Free Movie at the Pier – On Saturday, February 10, “Beauty and the Beast” will be shown at dark at the Junior Seau Pier Amphitheater. Live actors like “Belle” will be there for photo opportunities! Bring a blanket and enjoy the movie. For more info, please call Oceanside Parks & Recreation Administration Office at (760) 435-5041 or visit oceansiderec.com and like us on Facebook.