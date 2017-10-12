City of Oceanside -News

Refillable One-Pound Propane Cylinder Exchange AT Fire Open House

The City of Oceanside is pleased to announce a recycling event for one-pound propane cylinders and fire extinguishers, both of which require additional handling and increased cost for proper recycling. This service will be held at the Oceanside Fire Department’s Open House on Saturday, October 21 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Fire Station 7 located at 3350 Mission Avenue. The Open House includes tours, information and activities for all ages. While supplies last, Green Oceanside will also provide one refillable one-pound propane cylinder to each resident who brings in a used one-pound propane cylinder to be recycled. In addition, Green Oceanside will be collecting expired fire extinguishers and used one-pound propane cylinders at the Oceanside Fire Training Center at 110 Jones Road, less than one mile from Fire Station 7.

Refillable one-pound cylinders can be refilled hundreds of times over an approximate 12-year period. This helps reduce the estimated 4 million one-pound cylinders landfilled in California annually. While disposable one-pound cylinders can cost up to $7, the cost to refill a reusable one-pound is approximately $2. Additionally, one pound cylinders are often disposed of improperly, which creates safety issues for both park rangers and sanitation workers. “This is the first one-pound cylinder exchange event to be held in Oceanside,” said Colleen Foster, Oceanside Senior Management Analyst, “this provides a great opportunity for residents to experience the benefits of reusables in the outdoors.”

The City of Oceanside is on the Road to Zero Waste with a community wide goal of 75%-90% recycling rate by 2020. To reach and surpass this goal, the City has extensive solid waste and recycling services available to residents, businesses, and visitors alike. Residents have a variety of free services available including by-appointment drop off for Household Hazardous Waste such as paint, household and yard chemicals, fluorescent tubes and other toxic materials, every other Saturday at the Household Hazardous Waste Facility at 2880 Industry Street. Although the majority of hazardous wastes that are generated at home are accepted at this facility, there are a few items that require additional safety handling for proper disposal.

About Green Oceanside : Green Oceanside is a campaign to dedicated to teaching residents and local businesses how to be better stewards of the Earth by recycling, reducing waste, composting, using water and energy efficiently, and preventing water pollution and litter.

About City of Oceanside’s Zero Waste Program : The City of Oceanside is committed to waste diversion and recycling. Our goal is zero waste. To meet this goal we encourage everyone who lives, works or visits Oceanside to embrace the Road to Zero Waste. Reduce waste first, reuse and repair products as many times as possible, recycle or compost and rethink what products you use.

City of Oceanside to host Used Oil Filter Exchange Events

The City of Oceanside is hosting a Used Oil Filter Exchange Event on Saturday, October 21 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at O’Reilly Auto Parts at 502 Oceanside Boulevard. During the event residents may bring their used oil and oil filters to be properly recycled and receive up to 2 new oil filters in exchange, for free.

The City of Oceanside holds filter exchange events quarterly, with grant funding from CalRecycle, to raise awareness about the importance of properly disposing used oil and used oil filters. One of the most common hazardous waste materials that pollute the local environment are used motor oil and oil filters. In the United States, 40% of the pollution in our waterways is a result of used motor oil. Not only is this oil pollution widespread, but it is also dangerous. Oil contains contaminants like arsenic, lead, cadmium, zinc, barium and chromium. “Disposing of used oil and other hazardous waste properly is critical to preserving our environment for future generations,” said Colleen Foster, Senior Management Analyst for the City of Oceanside’s Solid Waste and Recycling Program.

There are 13 certified collection centers throughout the City that accept used oil and oil filters everyday. In addition, Oceanside has a permanent Household Hazardous Waste Facility at 2880 Industry Street where residents can take used oil and filters Tuesday through Saturday during operational hours. Other types of hazardous materials such as paint and chemicals can also be disposed of properly at the Household Hazardous Waste Facility every other Saturday for free, simply by making an appointment at (760) 439-2824.

If all used motor oil was recycled every year in the United States, it would save 1.3 million barrels of oil per day. Similarly, if all used oil filters were recycled annually it would save 160,000 tons of steel, which is enough to construct 16 Petco Park stadiums! In 2016, Oceanside residents recycled over 40,000 gallons of used oil and 16,000 used oil filters, demonstrating our community’s commitment to clean beaches and waterways.

These programs are part of the larger Green Oceanside campaign that is dedicated to teaching residents and businesses how to be better stewards of the earth by recycling, reducing waste, composting, using water efficiently, saving energy and preventing water pollution and litter. To view the award winning used oil public service announcement, find dates for quarterly used oil filter exchange events and a listing of the certified collection centers in Oceanside, as well as information on all the City’s environmental programs, visit www.greenoceanside.org. You can stay up to date on Green Oceanside programs and events by downloading the free Green Oceanside App. The app can be downloaded free from the App Store or Google Play by searching “Green Oceanside.”