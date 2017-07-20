City of Oceanside News

SAN DIEGO COUNTY PARK CHAMPIONS

On Tuesday, July 18, the County of San Diego Parks & Recreation held the “Champion Awards” to honor volunteers at Los Penasquitos Canyon Preserve. There were five “Champion” nominees from around the County.

Sheila Alston, Oceanside Parks and Recreation volunteer and employee at Fairwinds-Ivey Ranch Assisted Living Facility was nominated as a devoted Oceanside community member who helps support senior activities at both El Corazon Senior Center and Country Club Senior Center. She helped implement a Fashion Show to raise funds for senior citizen leisure services. She has been a dedicated steadfast volunteer for the past several years and was commended for her volunteerism. The nominees were given plaques and recognized for their services.

For questions about swimming lessons, day camps, sports and surf camps and other Oceanside Parks and Recreation programs, please visit www.oceansiderec.com, call (760) 435-5041, or Facebook “Oceanside Parks & Recreation”.

BIG BOOK AND MEDIA SALE AUGUST 19 IN OCEANSIDE

The Friends of the Oceanside Public Library will hold a Books and Media (BAM!) Sale fundraiser on Saturday, August 19, 2017, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., behind the Civic Center Library at 602 Civic Center Drive in Oceanside.

A tremendous selection of books will be available at the sale. Categories include literature, fiction, non-fiction, foreign language, biographies, history, law, paperbacks, children’s, textbooks and much, much more!

Members of the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library can shop early from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. for the best selection. Membership applications will be available on site. The sale opens for the general public at 10:00 a.m.

Through their fundraising efforts, the Friends of the Oceanside Library generously support many Library programs and services, as well as purchase much needed books and materials for the Library. For more information on the book sale or the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library, please call 760-435-5560, or visit www.oplfriends.org.