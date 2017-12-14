City Of Oceanside Lifeguard Academy Scholarships

The City of Oceanside Lifeguard Academy will be awarding full-ride scholarships to 5 individuals between the ages of 16-24. The goal is to give this opportunity to individuals that are ready to jumpstart their career in lifeguarding and aquatics. We expect the scholarship recipients to work for the City of Oceanside Lifeguards for at least one year following their successful course completion. The submission deadline for the application and pre-course swim test will be January 7, 2018. The course dates are January 9-February 24. For more information please visit http://www.ci.oceanside.ca.us/gov/ns/parks/pools.asp; or call (760) 435-5225.