City of Oceanside Introduces CurbUp

Reusable items picked up at curb and delivered to Goodwill …

OCEANSIDE, CA – The City of Oceanside, Waste Management and Goodwill Industries of San Diego have teamed up to offer Oceanside residents an easy way to donate large, reusable household items and textiles to a local charity. The new CurbUp program will allow Oceanside residents to place up to eight reusable, large household items and textiles curbside twice per year on their regularly scheduled service day. The items will be picked up by Waste Management and delivered to North County Goodwill locations. The 2017 single family donation week is April 3-7 and the multi-family week is April 10-14. Residents who wish to participate and place items curbside need to call (760) 439-2824 to schedule the pick-up. Also in April, CurbUp donation kiosks will be available at 2880 Industry Street to drop off small household items such as clothing, shoes and gently used toys.

“On average, Waste Management trucks take about 75 truckloads of bulky items to the landfill per month,” said Colleen Foster, senior management analyst, Solid Waste and Recycling, City of Oceanside. “This program will divert reusable, large household items from the landfill and deliver them straight to Goodwill to be available for resale. Not only will it help ease the burden in our landfill, but it will give reusable items a second life, create jobs, and help support a worthy cause.”

CurbUp is part of the City of Oceanside’s commitment to achieve zero waste and reach a goal of 75-90 percent diversion/recycling rate by 2020. As part of this effort, the city encourages residents and businesses to reduce waste, reuse and repair items when possible, recycle, compost, and rethink the products we use. It is estimated that approximately 80,000 pounds of material per month will be recovered through CurbUp.

About Green Oceanside …. Green Oceanside is a campaign dedicated to teaching residents and local businesses how to be better stewards of the Earth by recycling, reducing waste, composting, using water efficiently and preventing water pollution and litter.

About Goodwill Industries of San Diego (GISD): Goodwill Industries of San Diego was created in 1930 to get people with disabilities and other barriers to employment jobs by developing their skills and work habits through training and real work. In 2015, GISD helped to find employment for more than 4,000 people in the San Diego community. GISD uses the revenue generated from the sale of donated goods at its retail thrift stores and after-market facilities to support the operation of paid job training programs and employment services. GISD is a multi-faceted organization that includes job training and job placement assistance for people with disabilities, veterans, underserved youth and people with other barriers to employment.

Please visit us at www.sdgoodwill.org to get store locations and to learn more about our organization and programs.

About Waste Management: Waste Management Inc., based in Houston, Texas, is the leading provider of comprehensive waste management services in North America. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides collection, transfer, recycling and resource recovery and disposal services. The company’s customers include residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers throughout North America. To learn more about Waste Management, visit www.wm.com or www.thinkgreen.com.