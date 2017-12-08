CITY OF OCEANSIDE FIRE CONDITIONS UPDATE – LILAC 5 FIRE REPOPULATION

CalFire announced that a portion of the mandatory evacuations in Oceanside have been reduced to voluntary evacuation areas. Areas remaining in mandatory evacuation for Oceanside residents are all areas north of North River Road/ Holly Lane and east of Wilshire to the City limits. These residents may not return home at this time.

All other areas in Oceanside are reduced to voluntary evacuation. Residents may choose return to their homes if they are in the voluntary evacuation zone. Residents that choose to return to their neighborhoods should be alert, cautious and patient. Traffic may be heavy. People should be alert and be prepared to move if emergency personnel give notification. You should self-evacuate if you do not feel safe. Residents should continue to monitor the fire situation through the weekend.

TIME:5:00PM – RELEASE DATE: December 8, 2017 – LILAC 5 FIRE REPOPULATION

All the listed areas have been reduced from an evacuation order to an evacuation warning.

• West of Wilshire to North River Road.

• South of North River Road from Wilshire to Holly Lane.

• South of Holly lane from North River Road to Mission Rd.

• South of Little Gopher Canyon Road to Sagewood Road.

• South of Dentro De Lomas at Nors Ranch Road.

• Via Maria Elena South of Camino Del Rey.

• Camino Del Rey South of Bobritt Lane.

• Aquaduct Road South of Via Ulner Way.

• North of Tumbleweed Lane between Sleeping Indian Road and Olive Hill Road.

• South Mission north of Hellers Bend. Sunset Grove Road north of Via Encinos.

• Alta Vista Drive north of Palomar Drive. Linda Vista Drive north of La Canada Road.

• Knottwood Way north of Flowerwood Lane.

• Gird Road north of Mary Lewis Drive.

• Sage Road north of Brodea Lane.

CAL FIRE NEWS RELEASE … California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection

SAFETY MESSAGE- The public is reminded to stay vigilant on current fire conditions. Please continue to adhere to road closures and any evacuation orders

or warnings. If you see electrical wires on the ground, stay clear and contact SDG&E immediately. Trees and poles with deep charring, particularly if still

smoking, should be considered hazardous. Please drive slowly and yield to emergency personnel in the area.

As you re-enter your property and evaluate damage, be aware that hazardous conditions may exist, particularly if a residence or out-building has burned.

Hazards may include asbestos, heavy metals, by-products of plastic combustion and various other chemicals.

Residents are asked to be READY: Get SET: Prepare your family and home ahead of time for the possibility of having to evacuate. Be ready to GO: Take the

evacuation steps necessary to give your family and home the best chance of surviving a wildfire. For more information visit www.ReadyForWildfire.org.

THOSE STILL REQUIRING SHELTERS

The shelter at Oceanside High School has reached capacity.

People seeking shelter should go to the gymnasium at Palomar College. The address is: 1140 W. Mission Rd. San Marcos, CA 92069 This is a pet-friendly facility for small animals (e.g., cats and dogs).

The Del Mar Fairgrounds is open for large animals.

Please do not fly drones anywhere near the fire impacted areas so that aircraft can safely conduct their operations.

Public Information Access

http://www.SDCountyemergency.com

http://www.fire.ca.gov/

http://www.readysandiego.org

Radio (600AM, HAM Radio, etc)

Website: http://www.ci.oceanside.ca.us

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/CityofOceanside

Television (KOCT Ch19)

Twitter: @cityofoceanside

Hashtags: #oceanside #LilacFire