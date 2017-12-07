CITY OF OCEANSIDE FIRE CONDITIONS UPDATE 9:30 PM

The City of Oceanside has activated its Emergency Operations Center in response to the Lilac Fire. The City of Oceanside is working to ensure public safety in coordination with CalFire, the County of San Diego and other regional agencies.

Oceanside Police Department has held over its day crew to work in addition to the evening crew. The Fire Department has called back personnel to fill all engines and apparatus.

People should be alert and be prepared to move if emergency personnel give notification. You should self-evacuate if you do not feel safe.

CURRENT MANDATORY EVACUATIONS:

Areas north of North River Road to Camp Pendleton

Areas east of Douglas Drive to Fallbrook and Oceanside City limits

Areas east and north of Oceanside Municipal Golf Course

Areas east of Melrose between N. Santa Fe Bobier

Areas east of N. Santa Fe Drive

Areas east of College between North River Road and the 76

A reverse 9-1-1 call has been placed for those residing in the mandatory evacuation areas as well as the Oceanside Police Department using vehicles and a Public Announcement System.

MAP

SHELTERS

The City of Oceanside, in coordination with the Oceanside Unified School District and the American Red Cross, have opened a shelter at Oceanside High School, located at 1 Pirates Cove. Small animals will be accepted.

The Del Mar Fairgrounds is open for large animals.

POWER OUTAGES

There are power outages in the eastern portion of Oceanside, SDG&E has power outage map on their website.

ROAD CLOSURES

Highway 76 is closed in both directions at North Santa Fe and Melrose eastward. Please leave roads clear for evacuees and emergency personnel.

Eastbound traffic on North River Road at Leon is closed. Westbound traffic is open for evacuees.

Additionally, fire crews are using aircrafts to drop retardant. Please do not fly drones anywhere near the fire so that aircraft can safely conduct their operations.

Public Information Access

http://www.SDCountyemergency.com

http://www.fire.ca.gov/

readysandiego.org

Radio (600AM, HAM Radio, etc)

Website: http://www.ci.oceanside.ca.us

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/CityofOceanside

Television (KOCT Ch19)

Twitter: @cityofoceanside

Hashtag: #oceanside #LilacFire