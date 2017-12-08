City of Oceanside Fire Conditions – Evacuations

EVACUATIONS
Evacuation orders are still in effect and the map area has not changed since last night at 10:00 p.m.
The shelter at Oceanside High School has reached capacity. The Red Cross is now handling operations at the Oceanside High School Shelter. People seeking shelter should go to the gymnasium at Palomar College. The address is: 1140 W. Mission Rd. San Marcos, CA 92069
This is a pet-friendly facility for small animals (e.g., cats and dogs).
People should be alert and be prepared to move if emergency personnel give notification. You should self-evacuate if you do not feel safe. The Del Mar Fairgrounds is open for large animals.
Overnight, the fire entered the City of Oceanside at Via Puerto del Sol near Lago Grande Drive area at Oceanside’s eastern border. The fire was held at Precious Hills Road but this can change at any moment. MAP
CURRENT MANDATORY EVACUATIONS:
- Areas north of North River Road to Camp Pendleton
- Areas east of Douglas Drive to Fallbrook and Oceanside City limits
- Areas east and north of Oceanside Municipal Golf Course
- Areas east of Melrose between N. Santa Fe Bobier
- Areas east of N. Santa Fe Drive
- Areas east of College between North River Road and the 76
A reverse 9-1-1 call has been placed for those residing in the mandatory evacuation areas as well as the Oceanside Police Department using vehicles and a Public Announcement System.
VOLUNTARY EVACUATION AREA:
- Areas South of North River Road, East of Douglas Drive and West of College Blvd.
- Areas East of Old Grove and College Blvd, North of Oceanside Blvd and East of N. Santa Fe and Melrose
CITY FACILITIES
Oceanside City Hall is open today but the following locations are closed:
- -El Corazon Senior Center
- -Brooks Street Pool
- -Melba Bishop Recreation Center
DONATIONS
People wishing to make donations of cash, check and credit card can visit the Country Club Senior Center. At this point there is no need for supplies. The address is: 455 Country Club Ln Oceanside, CA 92054
ROAD CLOSURES:
Highway 76 is closed in both directions at North Santa Fe and Melrose eastward. Please leave roads clear for evacuees and emergency personnel.
Eastbound traffic on North River Road at Leon is closed. Westbound traffic is open for evacuees.
Additionally, fire crews are using aircrafts to drop retardant. Please do not fly drones anywhere near the fire so that aircraft can safely conduct their operations.
Public Information Access – For the latest emergency updates in English and Spanish, visit www.sdcountyemergency.
http://www.SDCountyemergency.com
Radio (600AM, HAM Radio, etc)
Website: http://www.ci.oceanside.ca.us
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/CityofOceanside
Television (KOCT Ch19)
Twitter: @cityofoceanside
Hashtags: #oceanside #LilacFire