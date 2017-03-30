City of Oceanside Community Workshop

COMMUNITY WORKSHOP APRIL 17, 2017

Accessory Dwelling Unit Ordinance

The Oceanside Planning Division will host a community workshop to share preliminary recommendations and gather public input on revisions to the City’s Accessory Dwelling Unit Ordinance in response to new State regulations enacted on January 1, 2017. The new legislation reduces regulatory barriers, streamlines approval, and expands potential capacity of ADUs as a means of addressing housing demand and affordability in the State. The proposed zone text amendments are intended to bring the City’s ADU ordinance into conformance with State law and facilitate the construction of ADUs as a source of affordable housing in accordance with the goals and policies of the Housing Element of the General Plan. The workshop will be held on April 17 at 6:00 p.m. in the Community Room of the Civic Center Library located at 330 North Coast Highway. Please direct inquiries to Associate Planner Rob Dmohowski at (760) 435-3563 or rdmohowski@ci.oceanside.ca.us.

Accessory Dwelling Unit Ordinance Draft

Accessory Dwelling Unit HCD Memorandum