City Director Recipient of International Award

Vista, CA — City of Vista Economic Development Director, Kevin Ham, has been selected as the 2019 International Economic Development Council Organizational (IEDC) Leadership Award recipient. Each year, the award recognizes an individual who has led an economic development organization with “integrity, tenacity, and a philanthropic spirit for 15 years or more and has played a significant role in the success of the organization”.

“Kevin has not only exhibited exemplary leadership in the City of Vista,” said City Manager Patrick Johnson, “but has also worked to develop future leaders around him and in the region.”

Ham was selected among his peers from across the country. “It is an honor receive this award named after an international leader in the economic development profession,” said Kevin Ham. “In Vista, I’m proud of the success we have had with creating jobs and helping our businesses succeed. I am fortunate to be part of the IEDC organization and to have the ability to share our best practices with industry peers.”

An active participant in his industry, Ham currently serves as a Regent on the California Academy of Economic Development and is a past-president of the California Association of Local Economic Development. For over 18 years, he has served the City of Vista and is endorsed through the Certified Economic Developer (CEcD) program, which is a leading industry designation. As the Vista Economic Development Director, Ham retains and recruits businesses and industry that bring jobs and economic growth to the city. Among his accomplishments at the City of Vista are the renaissance of downtown Vista, the growth of job opportunities in Vista, the collaborative efforts of Innovate 78, and most recently, bringing about a new Honda dealership to the city.

Ham will receive the award during the organization’s annual conference in October in Indianapolis. The International Economic Development Council is the world’s largest membership organization for economic development professionals and has over 5,000 members.