City Council to Discuss Mixed Use Development Tonight

Tuesday’s Vista City Council meeting will be held at the Civic Center, 200 Civic Center Dr., at 5:30 pm in the Council chambers. The agenda will have only one discussion item. This will be a true Civics lesson on how government works. It will be a full house so come early for a good seat. The full agenda to tonight’s meeting is located at the bottom of the page.

MIXED USE ZONE AND DOWNTOWN SPECIFIC PLAN

During the mixed use (M-U) zone and downtown specific plan (DSP) discussion on January 10, the City Council expressed concerns related to the extent of high density multi-family residential development occurring within the M-U Zone and requeste that staff evaluate options for the City Council’s consideration. Options presented herein include rezoning, adjusting development standards, and adjusting the City’s design guidelines.

Rezoning. Concerns related to the conversion of existing commercial uses to residential use can be addressed by rezoning such properties from M-U to commercial. The majority of sites zoned M-U are along major transportation corridors that were previously zoned for commercial use; therefore, in most cases rezoning would re-establish the prior commercial zoning. Staff will review specific areas where zoning changes may be considered to protect existing commercial developments or limit future residential use.

