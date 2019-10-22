City Council Meeting

On the Agenda:

PERMITS FOR EMPLOYEES OF LICENSED MEDICAL CANNABIS BUSINESSES RECOMMENDATION:

STRATEGIC PLAN TO ADDRESS HOMELESSNESS

PASEO SANTA FE PHASE III — GATEWAY ARCH

1. Introduce and Adopt City Council Ordinance No. 2019- amending section 5. 94.080 C of the Vista Municipal Code establishing and requiring permits for employees of licensed medical cannabis businesses.

2. Adopt City Council Resolution No. 2019- , approving access to local, state, and federal criminal history information for prospective medical cannabis business employees.

STRATEGIC PLAN TO ADDRESS HOMELESSNESS RECOMMENDATION: Discuss strategies for the creation of a Strategic Plan to Address Homelessness, and provide direction to staff.

CORRELATION TO CITY COUNCIL GOALS: Supports the following City Council goals: ( 1) Develop a Strategic Plan to Address Homelessness, and ( 2) Public Safety.

PRIOR ACTION: On September 24, 2019, discussed prevention and diversion services, and by consensus, directed staff to proceed with attaining one-time state funding for prevention and diversion services, and to include financial assistance and home share components in the Strategic Plan to Address Homelessness ( No Vote).

On June 4, 2019, held a workshop to discuss potential strategies to address homelessness and, by consensus, provided direction to staff( No Vote).

PASEO SANTA FE PHASE III — GATEWAY ARCH RECOMMENDATION: Discuss the inclusion of a second gateway arch in Phase III of the Paseo Santa Fe Streetscape Improvement project ( CIP # 8291), near the intersection of S. Santa Fe Avenue and Civic Center Drive, and provide direction to staff.

CORRELATION TO CITY COUNCIL GOALS: Relates to but does not directly support the following City Council goal: Continue to Decrease Blight and Improve the City’ s Image.

PRIOR ACTION: On May 24, 2016, approved adding “Vista” to the existing Paseo Santa Fe gateway arch Vote: 4- 0, Franklin abstained). On April 26, 2016, discussed the Paseo Santa Fe gateway arch at the request of Mayor Ritter, and, by consensus, provided direction to staff to explore modifications to the arch ( No Vote)