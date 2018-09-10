City Council Meeting Tuesday

City Council Agenda September 11, 2018

ITEM C-7 CONCENT CALENDAR

SUBJECT: FINAL MAP FOR 480 VALE VIEW DRIVE (PC2-098)RECOMMENDATION: Adopt City Council Resolution No. 2018- , approving a Final Subdivision Map for a 7-lot single-family residential subdivision (APN 164-242-07).CORRELATION TO CITY COUNCIL GOALS: Routine operational item not corresponding to a specific City Council goal.PRIOR PLANNING COMMISSION ACTION: On October 21, 2008, adopted Planning Commission Resolutions Nos. 2008-38 and 2008-39, approving a Mitigated Negative Declaration and a Tentative Subdivision Map for a seven lot single-family residential subdivision and one lot for a private residentialstreet located at 480 Vale View Drive (APN 164-242-07) (Vote: 7-0).STATEMENT ON THE SUBJECT: the project site is located immediately northwest of Vale View Drive, approximately 250 feet south of Hacienda Drive (APN 164-242-07) as shown in Exhibit 2. A Tentative Subdivision Map for a 7-lot single-family residential subdivision was approved for the project site by the Planning Commission on October 21, 2008.

SUBJECT: CALIFORNIA VALUES ACT

RECOMMENDATION: Discuss the California Values Act and reconsider the decision to file a letter of support for an amicus brief in support of the United States of America’s lawsuit against the State of California.

CORRELATION TO CITY COUNCIL GOALS: This item does not directly correspond to a specific City Council goal.

PRIOR ACTION: On June 26, 2018, took the following actions:

Resolved that the California Values Act is inconsistent with the values of the people of Vista and that the City of Vista supports the position of the United States of America in the Department of Justice v. California and the California Attorney General v. United States Department of Commerce (Vote: 2-1-1, Green opposed, Ritter Abstained, Aguilera absent).

2.Voted to reconsider the prior motion (Vote: 3-1, Green opposed, Aguilera absent).

Resolved that the California Values Act is inconsistent with the values of the people of Vista and that the City of Vista supports the position of the United States of America in the Department of Justice v. California and the California Attorney General v. United States Department of Commerce (Vote: 3-1, Green opposed, Aguilera absent).

STATEMENT ON THE SUBJECT: This subject was previously discussed on June 26, 2018 and direction was given to the City Manager to file a letter of support for an amicus brief in support of the United States of America’s lawsuit against the State of California regarding the California Values Act. Subsequently, Councilmember Green requested the City Manager place a discussion item on an upcoming City Council meeting agenda to reconsider the City Council’s prior decision regarding support for the amicus brief.

FISCAL IMPACT: There is no direct fiscal impact associated with the staff recommendation.

EXHIBITS: None.

Public Hearing MLC Vista Sycamore Condominimums

SUBJECT: P17-0361, MLC VISTA SYCAMORE CONDOMINIUM PROJECT

PRIOR ACTION: On February 28, 2017, discussed a proposed General Plan Amendment and Zone Change to allow multi-family residential development on approximately 7.8 acres located at the southwest corner of Sycamore Avenue and Watson Way, and directed staff to accept a formal application for the proposed project (Vote: Consensus).- On May 24, 2016, discussed a proposal to amend the General Plan land use designation and zoning at the southwest corner of Sycamore Avenue and Watson Way for a combination senior assisted care facility and senior independent living apartments (Vote: Consensus). On October 5, 2010, held a workshop to discuss the progress of the General Plan Update, which included a discussion regarding requested land use changes on the subject site. The City Council directed staff to maintain the existing land use designations on this site (Vote: Consensus).

