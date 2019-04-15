City Council Meeting – Main Street Plaza Discussion April 23rd

The City of Vista is exploring uses for an existing public space at the corner of Main Street and S. Indiana Avenue in downtown Vista. In an effort to better understand opportunities for future use of this property the City partnered with a landscape architect to develop conceptual plans for future use of this public space.

BUSINESS & COMMUNITY INPUT

The City has held three forums to seek input on alternative designs from the downtown business owners and the public. The first meeting was held on September 27, 2018.

The second meeting was held on January 29, 2019. Three possible design options were presented from City staff which incorporated the input received from the first meeting. The landscape architect’s presentation is available here: View the presentation here. The comments received can be found here.

The third meeting was held with the Planning Commission on March 19, 2019. The three design options presented above were discussed, and the neighboring property owners of the building at 211 Main Street, Dave and Julie Lowen, presented an additional design option that would involve the closure of S. Indiana Avenue to vehicular traffic between Main Street and the alley. The Lowen’s design option can be found here . The Planning Commission expressed support for further evaluation of the street closure and the Lowen design, subject to the direction of the City Council.

The four design options will now go to the City Council for discussion on April 23, 2019. The discussion will include a summary of public comments received from the community survey and prior public meetings. The City Council will accept public comments and provide input on the four design options for the plaza area. The public is invited to attend this meeting and provide input regarding the future use of this important public space. (Notice of meeting)

Preliminary Site Plan Option A

Option A site plan was the first to be developed by the City for this space and includes removal of the existing gazebo, a vendor space of approximately 300 square feet, seating areas and benches, public art space, and new trees and landscaping.

Preliminary Site Plan Option B

Option B site plan was developed following the first community meeting, where an option to preserve the existing gazebo structure was requested. This plan includes preservation of the existing gazebo structure, a smaller vendor space of approximately 150 square feet moved toward the rear of the area, seating areas and benches, public art space, and new trees and landscaping.

Preliminary Site Plan Option C

Option C site plan was also developed following the first community meeting, where an option to include a more family-friendly space was requested. This plan includes removal of the existing gazebo structure, a smaller vendor space of approximately 150 square feet moved toward the rear of the area, seating areas and benches, a small stage, public art space, and new trees and landscaping.

Preliminary Lowen Plan Option

The Lowen Option was presented at the March 19, 2019 Planning Commission meeting. The neighboring property owners of the building at 211 Main Street, Dave and Julie Lowen, presented an additional design option that would involve the closure of S. Indiana Avenue to vehicular traffic between Main Street and the alley. The Planning Commission expressed support for further evaluation of the street closure and the Lowen design, subject to the direction of the City Council.