City Council/Mayoral Candidate Forum

By   /  September 3, 2018  /  No Comments

Vista’s leadership is transitioning from city-wide elections to “districts”. Do you know your candidates? The election is two months away. The Mayoral race is still a city-wide election. So all Vistan’s will be voting on at least one race this November. Come find out more about the candidates and get informed.

The election is two months away, come find out who the candidates are for local leadership: Thursday September 6 at 12 pm at the Vista Civic Center. All are welcome, no charge to attend.

 

Vista Civic Center 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista
