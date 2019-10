Vista, CA == The Vista City Council voted 4-1 to approve the second gateway arch. Councilmember Contreras voted against the proposal. As part of Phase III of the Paseo Santa Fe Streetscape Improvement project and is near the intersection of S. Santa Fe Avenue and Civic Center Drive.

Public Works Supervisor was honored with “George Solano Day” for his dedication to the city as an employee for 40 years. George will retire at the end of October.