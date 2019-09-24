City Council Agenda Tuesday

Adopt City Council Resolution No. 2019- , amending the Capital Project Budget for Fiscal Years 2018/ 19 and 2019/ 20. Discuss the steps and estimated costs associated with a potential closure of S. Indiana Avenue between Main Street and the public alley and provide direction to staff.

CORRELATION TO CITY COUNCIL GOALS: Supports the following City Council goals: ( 1) Continue to decrease blight and improve the image of our City; and ( 2) Parks and Recreation

PRIOR ACTION: On April 23, 2019, discussed design concepts for possible renovations to the public plaza area at southeast corner of Main Street and S. Indian Avenue, and directed staff to bring back a proposed Capital Improvement Project for Option C and an estimate of the costs involved in evaluating the Lowen Proposal (including closing the portion of S. Indiana Avenue between Main Street and the public alley) (Vote: 5- 0).

On June 8, 1999, adopted City Council Resolution No. 99- 78, approving an agreement for the Main Street Improvement Project with Castello, Inc. ( Vote: 5- 0).

STATEMENT ON THE SUBJECT: In the fall of 2018, staff initiated a project to evaluate use of the public plaza area at the southeast corner of Main Street and S. Indiana Avenue in the historic downtown district Exhibit 2). The plaza area was initially developed in 2000 as part of the realignment of Vista Village Drive and Jefferson Street, which included the public improvements along Main Street. The plaza area currently consists of approximately 3, 000 square feet and includes a gazebo structure, benches, landscape planters, and public art. A public parking area is located directly south of the plaza area, which accommodates 26 parking spaces. Additional public parking is provided along the street frontages of the plaza area, consisting of six angled parking spaces along S. Indiana Avenue and three parallel parking spaces along Main Street.

Conceptual Plan. On April 23, 2019, the City Council reviewed several alternatives for redevelopment of the plaza area and directed staff to move forward with Option ” C” ( Exhibit 3). This alternative would remove the existing gazebo structure and redevelop the plaza area to expand the size of the public space, provide additional public parking along the street, provide a 10- foot by 15- foot vendor structure and associated seating area near the southeast corner of the plaza area, add an artificial turf area with a small stage, place a row of shade trees between the turf and vendor areas, and add an area for public art near the corner of Main Street and S. Indiana Avenue. Staff has developed a cost estimate of$ 594,000 for the project (approximately $435, 000 for construction, $ 40, 000 for design, $ 20,000 for project management, and $ 100, 000 in contingency), which is reflected on the CIP project sheet attached as Exhibit 4. Staff recommends that Option C is added to the current Capital Improvement Program ( CIP) and appropriate funding is budgeted for construction.

Lowen Proposed Option. The City Council also directed staff to evaluate the feasibility of a proposal made by the owners of the historic bank building at 211 Main Street, Dave and Julie Lowen. The Lowens prepared a separate conceptual plan for the plaza area ( Exhibit 5), which would require the closure of S. Indiana Avenue between Main Street and the public alley. When the City Council discussed this alternative on April 23, staff was directed to prepare an estimate of the necessary steps and costs for closure of the public street and report back to the City Council. The estimate to effect the street closure, exclusive of City staff time and design/ construction costs that would be incurred, is provided below:

Traffic Analysis 20,000

Geotechnical Evaluation 5,000

Environmental Review 15, 000

Legal/ Easements 5,000

Street Vacation 3,300

TOTAL 48, 300

In addition to the street closure costs, staff estimates the cost to develop this alternative is approximately 2. 7M. Should the City Council support the concept of a street closure at this location, then staff does not recommend moving forward with the Main Street Plaza Option C project. The two designs are distinct in nature; constructing Option C now would provide little to no savings in a future street closure and large plaza project. If this is the City Council’ s direction, staff would need to identify the necessary funding sources and then return with a new CIP project budget inclusive of the costs above, a schedule, and a process to obtain public input on a conceptual design for the a project that would include the street rightof-way in addition to the plaza area.

FISCAL IMPACT: The estimated cost for redevelopment of the Main Street Plaza with Option C is $594,000. Approval of the staff recommendation will amend the Capital Project Budget for Fiscal Years 2018/ 19 and 2019/20 by creating CIP 8318 from available park development fees

Account No. 1020000. 310410).

EXHIBITS:

1. City Council Resolution No. 2019- , amending the Capital Project Budget for Fiscal Years 2018/ 19

and 2019/20

2. Project Location Map

3. Main Street Plaza ( Option C) Conceptual Design

4. CIP project sheet for Design Option C ( CIP 8318)

5. Lowen public plaza proposal with street closure