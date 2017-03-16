City Community Connections
March 16, 2017
|Discounted Kids’ Tickets: The Moonlight is offering deeply discount $10 tickets for ages 16 and under to Rhythmic Circus, an international touring company, on April 7. Offer good for any seat in the Amphitheatre.
|Skate Parks Construction on Track: The two new skate parks under construction are on track for a summer opening. Safety features include a new traffic signal at N. Santa Fe and Orange Avenues and median fencing to direct pedestrians to the new cross walk.
Public Hearing on Wireless Communications: The public is invited to a Public Hearing of the Planning Commission on March 21 at 6 pm in the Civic Center to discuss proposed regulations for wireless communications facilities. The draft ordinances are available on the City website.
First Big Splash of Summer Ahead: The Wave Waterpark opens May 27 and season passes are on sale. The Wave also books Spashtacular summer birthday parties which can be customized to make it a day to remember!
|March Excursions with Culture Caravan: The Culture Caravan makes it easy for you to experience destinations near and far. The program provides deluxe roundtrip transportation, event tickets, and friendly tour guides. There’s still some great excursions to experience this month!
|Changing a Battery Can Save Lives: Vista Fire reminds residents that spring is a good time to check your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and change the batteries. The sound of the alarm can provide those few extra seconds to get out of your home safely.
|College Prep Workshop: A free workshop to help parents and teens prepare for college, fill out applications and work through the selection process will be held on both Sat, Mar 18 and on Mar 25 at the Vista Library from 11 am to noon. Middle and high school students are welcome.
|Coastal Service Rail Closure: Due to infrastructure improvements, there will be no COASTER or Amtrak service in San Diego County March 25-26. The rail will re-open for regularly scheduled COASTER and all other rail service in time for the morning commute on Monday
