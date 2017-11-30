City of Carlsbad – Workshops on New Housing Laws

|
Workshops on New Housing Laws, 12/4 & 12/5
In September 2017, the state of California passed a package of housing laws intended to raise more money for affordable housing-much designated for local government-in exchange for “streamlining” housing development approvals. The laws, 15 in all, will go into effect Jan. 1, 2018.
The City of Carlsbad will have two opportunities to help policy makers and the public understand these new laws and their implication for growth and development in Carlsbad.
Public Workshop
Monday, Dec. 4, 6-8 p.m.
City of Carlsbad Faraday Center
Joint City Council and Planning Commission Meeting
Tuesday, Dec. 5, 3-5 p.m.
City Hall
For more information
