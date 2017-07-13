City of Carlsbad – Splash Bash This Saturday

Alga Norte Aquatic Center is located at 6565 Alicante Road and is open seven days a week. Daily entrance to the pool is $5 per adult, $3 per child or $2 per spectator. Monthly passes are available.

Upcoming pool events

August 26th , 7 – 10 p.m.

Enjoy a movie under the stars while floating in our warm water pool. Rings and tubes will be available for purchase.

$8 per person, ages 3 and under are free

September 23rd , 6 – 9 p.m.

Try your hand on one of our three floating obstacles, test your balance on our Key Logs, or just do a cannonball from one of our diving boards!

$8 per person, ages 3 and under are free

For more information on classes and programs available at Alga Norte Aquatic Center, read the latest issue of the City of Carlsbad’s Community Services Guide , complete with summer camps including art, science & exploration, sports & fitness, specialty and traditional day camps, swim lessons and other aquatic programs, plus dance, fitness, martial arts, preschool and special interest classes.