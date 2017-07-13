City of Carlsbad – Splash Bash This Saturday

Splash Bash This Saturday, 7/15
The City of Carlsbad will offer a series of family-friendly events at the Alga Norte Aquatic Center this summer.
July 15, 6 – 9 p.m.
Bring a swimsuit and splash the night away! Navigate through the floating obstacle courses, test your balance and agility on the floating Key Logs, do cannonballs from the diving boards or just hang out with friends! $8 per person, ages 3 and under are free.
Enjoy dinner at the Dive in Grill open during the event. Menu includes made-to-order grilled burgers, chicken sandwiches, pizza, shaved ice, ice cream and other tasty treats.
Advance purchase tickets are recommended since this event usually sells out. Save time and avoid lines by picking up your event wristbands in advance.
Wristbands will be available for pick up at Alga Norte Aquatic Center during regular business hours.
Alga Norte Aquatic Center is located at 6565 Alicante Road and is open seven days a week. Daily entrance to the pool is $5 per adult, $3 per child or $2 per spectator. Monthly passes are available.
Upcoming pool events
August 26th, 7 – 10 p.m.
Enjoy a movie under the stars while floating in our warm water pool. Rings and tubes will be available for purchase.
$8 per person, ages 3 and under are free
September 23rd, 6 – 9 p.m.
Try your hand on one of our three floating obstacles, test your balance on our Key Logs, or just do a cannonball from one of our diving boards!
$8 per person, ages 3 and under are free
For more information on classes and programs available at Alga Norte Aquatic Center, read the latest issue of the City of Carlsbad’s Community Services Guide, complete with summer camps including art, science & exploration, sports & fitness, specialty and traditional day camps, swim lessons and other aquatic programs, plus dance, fitness, martial arts, preschool and special interest classes.
For more information call 760-268-4777.