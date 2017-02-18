City of Carlsbad News
By Editor / February 18, 2017 /
City Offices Closed, Normal Trash Schedule
In observance of Presidents Day, city offices will be closed Monday, Feb. 20. A full holiday schedule for city services is listed online.
City offices: Closed
Emergency services: Regular service
|Resident Survey Results Are in
The results of the city’s annual resident survey
, presented at Tuesday’s
City Council meeting, show about a 5 percent decline in satisfaction over the previous years’ averages in the main categories, although they remain mostly in the 80s and 90s.
|Panel Discusses HWY 101 Past & Future
The City of Carlsbad’s ongoing series on future trends looked both backward and forward yesterday, as a panel discussed Old Highway 101, which has passed through the city since the missions were established along California’s Pacific Coast in the 18th century.
Spring and Summer Camps Registration Begins 2/22
Looking for spring and summer camps? This year’s lineup includes sports, arts and science camps and other programs for kids 3 to 16. The full schedule for camps and classes is available for viewing now, and online registration starts Feb. 22.
|City Seeking Nominations for Citizen of the Year
The City of Carlsbad is now accepting applications for Citizen of the Year, an annual award recognizing Carlsbad residents who have provided outstanding service to their community. Nominations will be accepted through March 15.
|Epic Teen Nights: Party at the Park, 2/18
The City of Carlsbad presents Epic Teen Nights: Party at the Park on Saturday, Feb. 18, from 5 to 9 p.m., at Calavera Hills Community Center. Parents can drop off kids, ages 10 to 14, for a fun-filled night of age-appropriate activities. Activities include a black-light dance room, a game truck with a Rock Band stage, Zorb ball races, a movie, laser tag and more.
|City Hosts Carlsbad Reads Together Concert Series
The City of Carlsbad is hosting a concert series at its library locations in conjunction with Carlsbad Reads Together 2017. Admission is free. All concerts have limited seating and are available on a first come, first serve basis.
Find out how the City Council voted at its last meeting. To see the full agenda, staff reports, the calendar of upcoming meetings and other City Council information, please visit the city website. Sign up to receive email notifications of agendas and other meeting information.
