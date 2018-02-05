City of Carlsbad News

|Sign up for Citizens Academy
|
The City of Carlsbad is now accepting applications for its spring 2018 Citizens Academy. The free, seven-week course meets weekly starting March 15, from 5 to 8 p.m., except one daytime citywide bus tour. The academy gives residents an up close look at how the city functions.
|
|Carlsbad Reads Together: An Afternoon With Daniel Pink, 2/11
|
New York Times bestselling author and renowned TED Talk speaker Daniel Pink will discuss his new book When: The Scientific Secrets of Perfect Timing. Join us for an engaging question and answer session followed by a book signing.
Tickets are free, limit two per person, and will be distributed beginning at noon. This event is made possible by the Carlsbad Library and Arts Foundation’s Robert H. Gartner Cultural Endowment and the Friends of the Carlsbad Library.
|
|Palomar Airport Open House, 2/7
|
The County of San Diego released a plan to modernize and improve safety at McClellan-Palomar Airport, along with an environmental study of the plan, for a 45-day public review period scheduled to end March 5. The county will hold an open house at the airport on Wednesday, Feb. 7, from 4 to 7 p.m. and a second public meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 13, from 6 to 8:30 p.m.
|
|Volunteer Trail Event, 2/10
|
The Saturday volunteer trail cleanup event on Feb. 10, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., at Batiquitos North Shore Trail will include trail maintenance and improvements, and litter pickup. The city will provide the work plan and safety training at the start of the event along with tools, gloves, water and snacks. Please wear closed-toe shoes, sunscreen and a hat. In the event of rain, trail work will be canceled.
|
|Carlsbad Student Leader Academy Applications Due 2/19
|
Applications are now being accepted for the spring session of the Carlsbad Student Leader Academy, a leadership development program for students coordinated by the City of Carlsbad, The YouSchool and the Servant Leadership Institute. The academy addresses issues affecting youth in Carlsbad and further develops emerging youth leaders through civic education and service learning projects.