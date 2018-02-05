City of Carlsbad News

New York Times bestselling author and renowned TED Talk speaker Daniel Pink will discuss his new book When: The Scientific Secrets of Perfect Timing. Join us for an engaging question and answer session followed by a book signing.

Tickets are free, limit two per person, and will be distributed beginning at noon . This event is made possible by the Carlsbad Library and Arts Foundation’s Robert H. Gartner Cultural Endowment and the Friends of the Carlsbad Library.