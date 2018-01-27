City of Carlsbad News
January 27, 2018
|Scott Chadwick Named New Chief Operations Officer
|
Carlsbad City Manager Kevin Crawford has announced the appointment of Scott Chadwick as chief operations officer, a position that oversees the city’s day to day administrative functions. “Scott will be a tremendous resource to Carlsbad,” said Crawford. “Not only does he bring a wealth of experience, he is committed to investing in city employees and developing their talents so we can provide the very best service to our community.”
|Hepatitis A Emergency Declaration Ends
|
The County of San Diego has ended the hepatitis A public health emergency declared Sept. 1, 2017, following four weeks with no new cases associated with the local outbreak. County officials stressed that ending the emergency declaration does not mean the outbreak is over. County public health officials will continue to work with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the California Department of Public Health on the efforts that were taken to control the outbreak.
|First Public Meeting on Airport Plan, 1/30
|
The County of San Diego released a plan to modernize and improve safety at McClellan-Palomar Airport, along with an environmental study of the plan, for a 45-day public review period scheduled to end March 5. The county will hold two public meetings; Tuesday, Jan. 30 & Tuesday, Feb. 13, from 6 to 8:30 p.m., and an open house at the airport on Wednesday, Feb. 7, from 4 to 7 p.m.
|Draft Village & Barrio Plan Available
|
The revised draft of the Village and Barrio Master Plan, which establishes a vision for future development and land uses in these two historic neighborhoods, is now available for public review and feedback. The plan has been revised based on public input to more closely align with the community’s vision for the Village and Barrio neighborhoods.
|Planning Commission Vacancies
|
The City of Carlsbad is seeking residents interested in filling two vacancies on the City of Carlsbad Planning Commission for a four year term starting April. Applications
for this volunteer position are available
on the city’s website or in the City Clerk’s Office, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive
. Applications must be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office by noon
on Feb. 19
.
