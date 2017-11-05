City of Carlsbad News
Terramar Area Coastal Improvement Project Open House, 11/8
Based on community input, the City of Carlsbad has updated designs for a project to improve safety, traffic flow and the overall coastal experience in the area around Cannon Road and Carlsbad Boulevard, known locally as the Terramar neighborhood
|Veterans Day City Services Schedule
In observance of Veterans Day, city offices will be closed Friday, Nov. 10 and libraries will be closed Saturday, Nov. 11. A full holiday schedule for city services is listed below:
City offices
: Closed – Emergency services:
Regular service – Trash pickup
|Give Input on Municipal Code Update
The Carlsbad Municipal Code
|City Seeks Input on Possible Location of a Dog Park at Poinsettia Community Park
The City of Carlsbad is requesting community input on the possible location of a dog park at Poinsettia Community Park, which is at 6600 Hidden Valley Road
. Park users and neighbors can provide input through an online survey
or in person at pop up information stations on Thursday, Nov. 16 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
, or Saturday, Nov. 18
from 9 a.m.11 a.m.
at Poinsettia Community Park. The online survey will be open until Thursday, Nov. 30
Cole Library Celebrate 50th Anniversary
The City of Carlsbad’s Georgina Cole Library is celebrating 50 years of serving the community by offering specially themed programs, events and activities from Nov. 6 through Dec. 9
. All special programming takes place at Cole Library, located at 1250 Carlsbad Village Drive
