City of Carlsbad News
By Editor / August 21, 2017 /
|
The City of Carlsbad has launched a new app called Carlsbad @Your Service
, which lets people use their phones, tablets and computers to report things that need repair or attention around town, like potholes, sidewalk cracks, traffic light outages and graffiti.
|2017 Invitational Opens at William D. Cannon Art Gallery
|
The City of Carlsbad’s Cultural Arts Office is hosting the 2017 Invitational exhibition at William D. Cannon Art Gallery, located at 1775 Dove Lane, Aug. 20 through Oct. 7, 2017. An opening reception will be held at the gallery on Aug. 19 from 5 to 7 p.m.Admission to the exhibit and reception is free.
|Give Input on Arts & Culture Plan Through 8/21
|
Work continues on the development of a new Arts & Culture Plan in Carlsbad. The Arts & Culture Plan will identify community priorities for arts and culture over the next 10 years; develop measureable objectives to support those priorities; and create an implementation plan that includes strategies, tactics and resources needs.
Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!