City of Carlsbad – New District Boundaries Chosen

After reviewing several possible ways to create districts for future City Council elections, the Carlsbad City Council chose a map created through the collaboration of two residents who used the public map-drawing tools provided by the city’s professional demographers. The next step in the transition to electing City Council members by district is to adopt an ordinance to make it official. The ordinance is scheduled to be introduced at the July 18 City Council meeting and adopted at the July 25 meeting.After reviewing several possible ways to create districts for future City Council elections, the Carlsbad City Council chose a map created through the collaboration of two residents who used the public map-drawing tools provided by the city’s professional demographers. The next step in the transition to electing City Council members by district is to adopt an ordinance to make it official. The ordinance is scheduled to be introduced at the July 18 City Council meeting and adopted at the July 25 meeting.

See a PDF of the map on the city’s website.

See an interactive version of the map that allows you to zoom in and see a satellite view. The selected map is called “Cohen-Flock 1,” referencing the last names of the residents who created it.

In all, the city’s demographers prepared four options, and members of the public created 10 maps that would comply with the criteria for districts under federal and state law.

Tuesday’s meeting marked the fourth public hearing and sixth public meeting in all since the city received a letter April 5 alleging the city’s method of electing City Council members violated the California Voting Rights Act. Currently City Council members are elected “at large,” which means all voters in the city choose their City Council members. Under the new system, the city would have four City Council districts, with voters in each district electing a Council member who lives in that district. The mayor would continue to be elected “at large,” meaning voters from throughout the city would have an opportunity to vote for that position.

The City Council also voted on how to phase in the district elections, with district one, in the northwest part of the city, and district three, which runs west to east in the middle part of the city scheduled to hold elections in 2018. The other two districts will hold their first elections in 2020. City Council members serve four year terms.

Currently, City Council member elections are staggered every two years. The seats held by Council Members Mark Packard and Michael Schumacher are up for election in 2018. Council Member Mark Packard lives in Council District one, and Council Member Schumacher lives in district three. Council Member Cori Schumacher also lives in district one. Her term ends in 2020. She may run for the district one seat and, if successful, would begin serving that 2018 to 2022 term representing the district. If she chooses not to run in 2018, or if she runs and is not elected to represent district one, she would still serve out her current term as an “at large” City Council member until 2020.

More information about the change to electing City Council members by districts is available on the city’s website, www.carlsbadca.gov/districts, including information about:

Why the city is making the change

The criteria for district boundaries

Draft maps and comments from the public

Presentations, reports and other source documents for review

City Clerk contact

Office of the City Clerk, 760-434-2808 or clerk@carlsbadca.gov