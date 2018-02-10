City of Carlsbad February Events

|February Events
Community Bike Ride: Murals, Murals, Murals
When: Sunday, Feb. 11, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Where: Choice Juicery (430 Carlsbad Village Dr., Carlsbad 92008)
What: Join us for a family-friendly ride as we visit the hidden (and not so hidden) murals of Carlsbad with local artist Bryan Snyder. Ride length will be approximately one hour at a slow to moderate pace with multiple stops, followed by lunch in the Village.
Walk the Leo Carrillo Ranch Trail
When: Saturday, Feb. 24, 8:30-10:30 a.m.
Where: Leo Carrillo Ranch Historic Park (6200 Flying Leo Carrillo Lane, Carlsbad 92009)
What: Come mingle with friends and neighbors as we enjoy an easy to moderate 2.4 miles trail with some hills. The park will be closed so we will meet at the park entrance above the park parking lot.