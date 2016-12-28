City Annual Board, Commission, & Committee Vacancies

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the Chartered City of Vista is seeking applicants to fill the 2017 scheduled vacancies:

Central Vista Business Improvement District Advisory Board (One-year term)

Qualifications: 1) Owner of a business subject to the assessment within the District unless otherwise qualified and acceptable candidates meeting this requirement are unavailable; 2) The seven members shall include: a) Four members recommended by City Council; and b) Three members who are members of the Board of Directors of the downtown association (currently the VVBA).

Recommended Date Appointed Date Term Expires

Don Hein VVBA 06/14/2016 06/30/2017

Dave Lowen VVBA 06/14/2016 06/30/2017

Robert Fukutomi VVBA 06/14/2016 06/30/2017

Dee Dee Timmons City Council 06/14/2016 06/30/2017

Cassie Cole City Council 06/14/2016 06/30/2017

Brenda Shuman City Council 09/13/2016 06/30/2017

Ralph Lizarraga City Council 09/13/2016 06/30/2017



Community Safety Commission (Three-year term)

Qualifications: 1) Resident of the City of Vista; 2) 18 years of age; and 3) The seven members shall include: One business representative; Two South Vista representatives; Two North Vista representatives; One Vista Unified School District Representative; and One member at-large.

Date Appointed Date Term Expires

William De La Fuente 06/10/2014 06/30/2017

Catherine Manis 06/10/2014 06/30/2017

David Nelson 06/10/2014 06/30/2017

Investment Advisory Committee (Three-year term)

Qualifications: 1) 18 years of age; and 2) Qualified by virtue of education, training, experience, or background to serve in the capacity of advising the City on financial investment matters.

Date Appointed Date Term Expires

Edward Chidester 01/13/2015 06/30/2017

Parks & Recreation Commission (Three-year term)

Qualifications: 1) Resident of the City of Vista; 2) 18 years of age; and 3) Shall not be employed by the City in any capacity.

Date Appointed Date Term Expires

Debbie Piper 06/10/2014 06/30/2017

Clifford Kaiser 06/10/2014 06/30/2017

LOCAL APPOINTMENTS LIST

Planning Commission (Four-year term)

Qualifications: 1) Resident of the City of Vista; 2) 18 years of age; and 3) Shall not be employed by the City or be a member of the City Council. Eligible applicants will be invited to the June 7, 2016, 2:00 pm, City Council Workshop to be interviewed by the members of the City Council.

Date Appointed Date Term Expires

Debbie Cramer 07/01/2013 06/30/2017

Don Looney 04/14/2015 06/30/2017

Public Arts Commission (Three-year term)

Qualifications: 1) Resident of the City of Vista; 2) 18 years of age; and 3) The seven members shall include: a) One member at-large; b) Two artists; and c) One member from each of the following organizations: Vista Unified School District, Vista Village Business Association (VVBA), Alta Vista Gardens, and Friends of the Rancho Buena Vista Adobe.

Representing Date Appointed Date Term Expires

Carolyn Thom VUSD 10/13/2015 06/30/2017

Anne Little Alta Vista Gardens 11/15/2016 06/30/2017

Kelly Moncure Artist 09/13/2016 06/30/2017

Senior Citizens Affairs Commission (Two-year term)

Qualifications: 1) Resident of the City of Vista; 2) 18 years of age; and 3) At least three members of the Commission must be 55 years of age or older.

Date Appointed Date Term Expires

Sharon Larimer 06/23/2015 06/30/2017

Margaret Coon 06/23/2015 06/30/2017

Brittany Tate 09/13/2016 06/30/2017

John Lundblad 09/13/2016 06/30/2017

Perry Templeton 09/13/2016 06/30/2017

Traffic Commission (Three-year term)

Qualifications: 1) Resident of the City of Vista; 2) 18 years of age; and 3) One member recommended by each of the following: the Board of Trustees of the Vista Unified School District and the Vista Chamber of Commerce.

Representing Date Appointed Date Term Expires

Eric Flynn Vista Chamber of Commerce 06/10/2014 06/30/2017

APPLICATION DEADLINE: For incumbents – February 23, 2017

All other applicants – March 23, 2017

An application may be obtained from the City Clerk’s Office, 200 Civic Center Drive, or from the City’s Public Notices webpage (Cityofvista.com).

CONTACT

For questions or more information regarding the duties and meeting days for the committees, please call Kathy Valdez, City Clerk, 760.643.5320 or e-mail at kvaldez@cityofvista.com