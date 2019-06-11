City Announces Registration For Girls Volleyball

Girls in grades 5-8 grade are invited to be part of the North County Volleyball League. Each participant will enjoy league play while gaining proficiency in skills such as setting, bumping and serving.

Our Volleyball program is held in the early fall, August through November

Registration starts June 3. Practices start the week of August 19

2019 Volleyball Registration Form & WaiverSchedule and Registration

5/6th grade: Monday, Wednesday 4 pm, 5 pm, or 6 pm sessions available

7/8th grade: Tuesday, Thursday 4 pm, 5 pm, or 6 pm sessions available

Game times will vary among the three times once games start in October.

Practice times will remain the same based on what time is chosen at registration.



Location

Jim Porter Recreation Center Gym

1200 Vale Terrace Drive, Vista

Fees

$92 resident / $111 non-resident

Information

760.643.5273 or 760.643.5264

Coaching Opportunities

Volunteer coaches are needed and greatly appreciated. If interested please contact Ryan Snyder @rsnyder@cityofvista.com . All coaches must be live scanned through the City of Vista.



For other volleyball offerings check out https://bgcvistaathletics.teamsnapsites.com/cali_volleyball