City Announces Improvements Traffic Signal Timing Set to Begin

The City will soon begin a Traffic Signal Interconnect project south of Highway 78 to connect and coordinate 48 traffic signals with fiber optic cable. The traffic signals will be connected to each other and to a central control facility located at the Vista Civic Center.

Connecting the traffic signals to a central management system allows staff to monitor operation in real time. This is essential to proper synchronization through the city’s most heavily travelled main roads and will help improve the flow of traffic. The project will also install 16 CCTV cameras, which will enable staff to visually monitor congestion in real time and make adjustments as necessary.

Background

During the August 14, 2018 City Council meeting, the City Council awarded the Traffic Signal Interconnect work to Select Electric, Incorporated. The project is funded with a federal Highway Safety Improvement Program grant and from Traffic Impact fees.

Plans to upgrade and connect the signals on the north of Highway 78 at 53 traffic signals are currently in the design phase and construction on that future project is anticipated to begin in mid-2019.