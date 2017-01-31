City Adult Men’s, Women’s & Coed Softball Teams Registration

Registration for our upcoming season began in January and will close on Tuesday February 28, 2017. Games are played Sunday through Friday evenings at Brengle Terrace and Breeze Hill parks. Registration is limited to teams. Individual players may contact Ryan Snyder at 760.643.5273 to be on the “Free Agent” list made available to teams looking for players. Placements Games begin the week of March 6, 2017 with play continuing through June/July 2017.

Fees

$440 – Resident Team (two or less non-residents on roster).

$527 – Non-Resident Team (Three or more non-residents on the roster)

$15 umpire fee per game payable to umpire at game.

Discounts for Spring 2017 Season

New Teams (with at least 50% new players) – $50

Returning Teams (register by February 10, 2017) – $40

Refer a team (refer a new team with at least 50% new players and receive $25 towards next season)

Business League – $300 and receive 10 league games!**

½ Season rate for resident, military or business $220**

½ Season rate for non-resident $263.50**

May only apply one discount per season, discounts cannot be combined.

**Discounts do not apply to these leagues.

Registration

Registration begins Monday, January 2, 2017 at the Recreation Office at City Hall, 200 Civic Center Dr., Mon-Friday10:30am-5:00pm., or online