Citizenship Information Programs At Oceanside Library

Learn about applying for U.S. Citizenship through naturalization with the Legal Aid Society of San Diego, in partnership with the Oceanside Public Library. This informative presentation will take place on Wednesday, August 23, at 5:00 p.m. in the Civic Center Library Community Rooms, 330 North Coast Highway. Team members of the Legal Aid Society of San Diego will discuss with individuals their eligibility to file for naturalization following the presentation, as time permits.

The Library will also be offering a thirteen-week Citizenship Class, in order for eligible students to prepare for the naturalization test. Classes will be held at the Civic Center Library in the second-floor Foundation Room on Wednesdays at 6:00 p.m., beginning on September 6. In this class, students will learn about U.S. history and government, and prepare for the citizenship interview. Classes will be taught by volunteer teachers who have classroom experience and training specific to the topic.

For more information, please call (760) 435-5600. Visit the library’s website at oceansidepubliclibrary.org for more information on library events and services.