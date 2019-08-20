Citizenship Class At Oceanside Library

Oceanside, CA –The Library will be offering a thirteen-week Citizenship Class, in order for eligible students to prepare for the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) Naturalization Test. Classes will be held at the Civic Center Library in the second-floor Foundation Room on Wednesdays at 6:00 p.m., beginning September 4. In this class, students will learn about U.S. history and government and prepare for the citizenship interview. Classes will be taught by volunteer teachers who have classroom experience and training specific to the topic.

To register for this free program, please call (760) 435-5600. Visit the library’s website at oceansidepubliclibrary.org for more information on library events and services.