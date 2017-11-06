Citizens Meeting – Loud Overflights of Airplanes Over Vista

Community meeting on Wednesday, November 8, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Shadowridge Golf Club, 1980 Gateway Drive, Vista.

Many South Vista residents have felt bombarded by the increasingly low, loud overflights of airplanes going to and coming from McClellan-Palomar Airport. Attempts to work with the FAA have been fruitless.

A Carlsbad group, CITIZENS FOR A FRIENDLY AIRPORT, has organized around a new approach to this problem, which affects residents in other North County communities, as well. This group will present its approach at South Vista Communities’.

Hope Nelson will present her group’s goals, activities, and legal framework, as well as ways in which residents of other communities can become involved.

Members of the public are invited, and refreshments will be served.

