Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  City of Vista’s Spring Adult Softball Signups Underway

City of Vista’s Spring Adult Softball Signups Underway

By   /  January 25, 2018  /  No Comments

    Print    

VISTA, CA — Registration has begun for the City of Vista’s Adult Softball Leagues. Men, Women, and Coed teams may register until March 12, 2018 for league play that begins in March and continues through June. Fees are $440 for resident teams, and $527 for non-Vista resident teams. Prospective teams can pick up and complete registration forms at the Vista Civic Center, 200 Civic Center Dr., or register online at vistarecreation.com.

For more information on Adult Softball, call 760.643.5273, or visit vistarecreation.com.

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 32 mins ago on January 25, 2018
  • By:
  • Last Modified: January 25, 2018 @ 10:07 am
  • Filed Under: Sports

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Boys & Girls High School Basketball

Read More →