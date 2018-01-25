City of Vista’s Spring Adult Softball Signups Underway

VISTA, CA — Registration has begun for the City of Vista’s Adult Softball Leagues. Men, Women, and Coed teams may register until March 12, 2018 for league play that begins in March and continues through June. Fees are $440 for resident teams, and $527 for non-Vista resident teams. Prospective teams can pick up and complete registration forms at the Vista Civic Center, 200 Civic Center Dr., or register online at vistarecreation.com.

For more information on Adult Softball, call 760.643.5273, or visit vistarecreation.com.