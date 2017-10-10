Join us at the Natural History Museum in Balboa Park for the 2017 Momentum Awards Annual Gala. Each year Circulate San Diego’s Momentum Awards celebrate mobility, great neighborhoods, connected communities, and sustainable development while recognizing the achievements of visionary civic leaders, local governments, and businesses. Please remember the Gala starts at 5:30 pm and the formal program begins at 7:00 pm on Wednesday, October 25th.

Click here to reserve your space for the Momentum Awards Gala.

Please click here for special Young Professionals Discount Tickets. Limited quantities available. Must be 30 years old or less to purchase.

Award Sponsor





Silver Sponsor