Advocacy in Action How to Join Your Community Planning Group – Dec. 6 CicloSDias Downtown a Succes!

Advocacy in Action



Health coaches from PEP N STEP, a senior walking group based in Southeastern San Diego, led a succesful advocacy effort to get a high visibility crosswalk installed at the intersection of 41st Street & National Avenue.

The recently painted crosswalk connects the Neighborhood House Senior Center to Southcrest Park, a common route for the walking group.

Earlier this year, PEP N STEP participated in an advocacy training that Circulate San Diego facilitated for the Peer Empowerment Program for Physical Activity (PEP4PA) from UCSD. Circulate is proud of the group for advancing this important improvement that will make it safer for all people who walk in their community.

How to Join Your Community Planning Group – Dec. 6

Join Circulate San Diego, the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce, and the Building Industry Association’s y|GEN for a panel and discussion on how residents of the City of San Diego can serve on their local community planning groups.

Is your voice being represented in your CPG? Community Planning Group members help shape the future of their communities. Hear from CPG members about their experience and how you can get elected to your CPG! Circulate San Diego is encouraging a diverse group of committed San Diegans to participate in the City’s community planning groups.

Happy Hour!

Our gracious partners from the Building Industry Association will be hosting a happy hour before the event at the Hotel Republic San Diego | Topside Terrace, 4:30 – 5:45. Come and enjoy a complimentary drink before the event and mingle with panelists and other civically-minded people.

For more information and to RSVP, click here.

WHEN: December 06, 2017 at 6pm – 7:30pm

WHERE: San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce, 402 W Broadway, #1000, San Diego, CA 92101

Circulate San Diego http://www.circulatesd.org/