Circulate San Diego “Vision Zero”

Boy Sustains Life-Threatening Injuries Crossing Dangerous Intersection

SAN DIEGO (September 12, 2017) – A 13-year-old boy suffered serious life-threatening injuries after a 25-year-old driver hit him while crossing the street in Logan Heights yesterday. At approximately 7:00 AM , the driver, who was heading east on Ocean View Blvd approaching 32nd Street, struck the boy while he was crossing Ocean View Blvd northbound. Earlier this year, the intersection was identified as one of the 15 most dangerous for pedestrians in the City of San Diego by the Office of the City Auditor.

“Crossing the street should never result in a life-threatening injury or death,” said Maya Rosas, Advocacy Manager for Circulate San Diego. “It’s time for our leaders to prioritize funding to make streets safer where the City has already found that lives are at risk. San Diego cannot continue to do business as usual.”

Circulate San Diego and a diverse coalition of 20 organizations have promoted a campaign for the last two years called Vision Zero , with the goal to end traffic deaths and serious injuries in San Diego by 2025. Mayor Faulconer and the San Diego City Council adopted a 10-year Vision Zero strategy in 2015.

The concept behind Vision Zero is that traffic deaths are preventable – through safe street design, education, and enforcement. The program has been successful in other U.S. and European cities. To date, 20 cities across the U.S. have adopted a Vision Zero goal.

Last year was the third year in a row in the City of San Diego with an increase in pedestrian deaths. In June, the City of San Diego recently committed to making improvements to the 15 most dangerous intersections, but yesterday’s injury shows that more work is needed.

Circulate San Diego is a regional nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing mobility and making the region a better place to move, work, learn and play. Our work focuses on creating great mobility choices, more walkable and bikeable neighborhoods, and land uses that promote sustainable growth. For more information, go to www.circulatesd.org.