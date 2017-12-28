Circulate San Diego “Advocacy Works”

This week KPBS published new data showing that San Diego area transit riders are now using the modernized fare payment systems we have been advocating for at Circulate San Diego.

From the KPBS Article:

Compass Cash was implemented only after a campaign by the nonprofit transit advocacy organization Circulate San Diego. The group’s executive director, Colin Parent, said the data [was] good news.

“MTS should take a victory lap for the success of their new fare payment options,” Parent said in an email. “In only six months, MTS sold more than 79,000 one-way trips with stored value Compass Cash. This shows a significant demand for options to pay for one-way trips….”

In 2016, we launched a “Fix the Compass Card” campaign. At the time, MTS was the largest transit agency in the United States that had a smart card without stored value, meaning that riders could not load funds and use them whenever they needed to.

Our campaign included hundreds of emails from constituents, press conferences, letters, editorials, and public testimony. More than a year later, MTS implemented stored value, and today we can see the results.

