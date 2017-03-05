CIF State Tournament Selections Will Be Held Sunday

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-3-4-17-Jenny Craig Pavalion-University of San Diego-San Diego, CA- The Saints of St. Augustine’s School at 27-4 behind the 15 point performance of Otto Taylor as he went 4 out of 10 in field goals and 1 for 3 from the three point line as he received the Sportsmanship Award for his contributions to his school along with 13 by Taeshon Cherry as they defeated the Falcons of Torrey Pines High School by a very close 47-44 score.

Mike Stephenson head coach of St. Augustine on win over Torrey Pines: “We didn’t want the game to go away but it was hard to get a basket so we wanted to work on the good shots so I told my guys lets do what they do and we worked on our mid range shots and three pointers along with backdoor plays and that is what they did.”

“Otto Taylor was out with an injury half of the year but this was great to see him shoot the treys for us. ” said Coach Stephenson.

For Torrey Pines at 28-4, Hayden Helfrich led with 15 points and 12 by Jacob Gilliam.

Other CIF Basketball News

Division II Boys Basketball….Tthe Helix Highlanders behind the 16 point performance of Jaylin Arnold, 15 by Dylan Lee, 14 by Maurice Holes, Myles Norris with 12 points and 14 boards as they defeated the Patriots of Orange Glen by a 48-44 score. Mikola Krersnovich led with 12 points.

Boys Division III…The very surprising Bobcats of Sage Creek at 14-17 defeated the 20-11 Matadors from Mount Miguel by a 58-42 score. Bryce Burchler led the Bobcats with 16 points, Xavier Allen with 13 and 10 by Dylan Ross, The Matadors were led by Darien Norwood with 12 and 10 by James Allen.

Division I Boys…. Title, the Eagles of Santa Fe Christian at 22-11 behind the 13 point performance of Derek Moore and 11 by Matthew Stevenson defeated the Hornets of Abraham Lincoln High School at 19-11 by a 39-35 score. For the Hornets at 19-11 Mike Singleterry led with 12 points followed by Malik Parson with 11.