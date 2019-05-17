Late Bonita Valley Barons rally with 4 runs in top of 8th defeated the Sage Creek Bobcats 7-3 By

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-Sage Creek High School-Carlsbad, CA-In a CIF First Round Division II Lower Bracket Baseball Tournament the Barons of Bonita Vista High School pulled off a late rally with good hitting at the plate along with a couple of Sage Creek Bobcat throwing errors won by a 7-3 score in 8 innings.



The Barons started the game off with 1 run in the first inning as Michael Barajas scored on an RBI single and scored 1 more run as Alex Bruce walked scored on a sacrifice fly as they led 2-0.



The Bobcats came back as they scored 1 run in the 3rd as Connor Blough scored on an RBI sacrifice fly to right field and 2 more runs in the 5th as Bryant Kitison hit a 2 run RBI triple to centerfield scoring Nate Brusher and Scott Anderson as Sage Creek led 3-2.



In the Bonita Vista 7th, the Barons rallied to tie the game with 2 runners on 0 outs Raymundo Reyes’s RBI single and tied the ballgame at 3-3



The Barons came back and rallied for 4 runs in the top of the 8th despite a lot of throwing errors by Sage Creek and won by a 7-3 score.

Nate Nankil is the winner for the Bonita Vista Barons who has committed to Cal State Fullerton the loser was Scott Anderson.



Ryan Madson Head Baseball Coach of Sage Creek Bobcats: “My pitching staff had trouble throwing strikes Scott Anderson has done well on the mound for us in relief we had a close lead as we scored 2 runs on Bryant Kitison’s RBI triple and couldn’t hold on the lead Ethan Sakata had trouble after he gave up 2 runs will have an opportunity to bounce back in our next game.” With the win the Bonita Vista Barons improve to 19-10 on the season as they will take on the Pointers of Point Loma at 24-4-2 in a winners bracket game at Point Loma while the Bobcats of Sage Creek 25-5 will host the Mustangs of Otay Ranch at 14-16-1 both games are on Friday, May 17th at 3:30 pm .