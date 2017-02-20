CIF Division III San Diego Section Wrestling Results

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer…In the CIF Division III San Diego Section, the Mavericks from Lacosta Canyon took a 2 hour trip near the California Arizona boarder at Brawley High School and finished 4th with 119 points.
Maverick performers:
108-Tyler Diedenhofen placed 7th
128-Joseph Curtis 4th place
134-Ben Houri 5th place
140-Adam Baker 2nd place
147-Aiden Delaney 3rd place
197-Chris Dixon 1st place
245-Jesus Morales 7th place
Orange Glenn finished in 11th place with 68 points.
Patriots performers:
Juan Diaz 4th at 108
Jared Stoneking 6th and 122
Andrew Vargas 6th at 140
Valentin Diaz 7th at 147
Kevin Martinez 4th at 152
Daniel Moran 8th at 162
Julian Garcia 7th at 172
Julian Banuelos 8th at 287