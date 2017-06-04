David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-Fowler Park-University of San Diego-San Diego, CA: If you want to expect comeback miracles in the CIF Division II Baseball Finals and after a second game upper bracket magic contest when tied 4-4, and trailed 7-4 against Ramona scored 3 runs in the top of the 6th, again the San Marcos Knights began their magic again with their hits and baserunning skills as they scored 4 runs in the bottom of the 6th to go up 8-7 and 2 more to put icing on the cake as they defeated the Bulldogs by a close 10-7 score as advanced to the CIF Finals for the fourth time in school history.

The Knights came back from a 4-2 deficit as they batted in the home sixth as cleanup batter Vin Martinez reach on a throwing error by Santana second baseman Jerry Alessi, Andrew Crane and Evan Ianciello walked with the bases loaded eighth batter Tyler Holmes doubled to centerfield with three RBI’s scored Vin Martinez, Andrew Crane and Evan Ianiello to go ahead 5-4. Tyler Holmes scored on a pass ball as the Miracle Magic San Marcos Baseball Team win by a 6-4 score.

San Marcos Knights batter Tyler Holmes on the rbi double vs. Santana: “It was a great team effort going into the bottom of the sixth he Tristin Salves of Santana) threw me a curve ball and I looked for a good place to hit the ball along with some good heads up base running from my teammates as they scored the 3 runs to put us in the lead at 5-4 before I scored on the wild pitch to make it 6-4.”

“Those earlier tough innings we almost had close rallied the 3rd and the 5th innings and couldn’t find out where we wanted to start hitting the ball a bit, but we found a way to win a ballgame and we got the job done.” said Tyler Holmes.

Zach Prajzner is the winner as he pitched 2 innings gave up 4 hits walked 1 batter and recorded 3 strikeouts San Marcos at 30-4 while Santana is 22-11

San Marcos is 2-2 in CIF Championship Finals while Santana is 2-1 in CIF Baseball Finals.