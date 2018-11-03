CIF Division I First Round Oceanside 27 Otay Ranch 15

The Pirates of Oceanside went ahead on two Kavika Tua (10 carries for 44 yards) touchdown runs of 6 and 4 yards and took a 14-7 lead.

After a safety and the Mustangs scored 2 points to go within 14-9, Trejon Apodaca ran a 30 yard interception return to put the Pirates up 20-15.

Otay Ranch came back with 2:44 left in the 4th quarter as quarterback Jonte Stewart (14 completions out of 34 attempts for 166 yards and had 18 carries for 83) and 2 interceptions and threw a 3 yard pass to Nick Isley with the PAT failed came within 20-15.

After the touchdown the Mustangs decided to do the onside kick and recovered the fumble at the 35 yard line and drove down the field. Jacquez Goodson made the key interception of the game as he ran 99 yards for a touchdown with the PAT by Matt Robinson good to make the final score Oceanside 27 Otay Ranch 15.

Jaquez Goodsen: “Coach Rodriguez told me to play man coverage on defense, I came in motion and saw the receiver do an out route, my job was to key on my opponent all the time and we led 20-15. We thought that we played our best all season and waited for my teammates to help make the tackles.” “On the interception that I made for the score the receiver turned his hips and my responsibility is to follow in front of him and ran 99 yards for the touchdown.”

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-Oceanside High School-Oceanside, CA-11-2-18: In a CIF Division I First Round Football Matchup The Otay Ranch Mustangs thought they had things their way as they jumped out to an early 7-0 lead on Garrick Flyer’s (3 carries for 32 yards) 7 yard run.