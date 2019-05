Davis Willauer –Division II Upper Bracket-Classical Academy defeated Santa Fe Christian 4-3 in 11 innings. Vince Marcantonio is the winner for the Caimans.



Sage Creek defeated Bonita Vista 2-1 in 11 innings no details provided.

The Golden Eagles of San Pasqual scored 2 runs in the 1st and 7 runs in the sixth as they defeated Patrick Henry by a 9-5 score. Chase Reed is the winner for the Golden Eagles.