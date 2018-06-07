Ciao Ristorante Italiano Father’s Day Brunch

Celebrate Father’s Day with a Brunch and support the Fundraiser on Sunday June 17th.

10 AM to 3 PM Dinner menu starts at 3 pm – Reserve your table!

Celebrate Dad and Support a WorthwhileCause!

Join us for a Champagne Brunch Buffet Fundraiser to Support a Cancer Patient -100% of proceeds go to Civita Di Giovanni to help with medical expenses for critical breast cancer treatments.

Carving Station, Pasta Bar, Hot & Chilled Seafood, Vegetable & Salad Spread, Dessert & Fruit Bar and much more! Champagne and Soft Drinks included.

Sunday June 17, 2018 – Adults $55 – Ages 5-11 $25

Additional donations gratefully accepted

Hours : Open tomorrow at 11 am (11:00 am – 9:00 pm)

Phone: (760) 630-7333

Ciao Ristorante Italiano – 2015 E Vista Way, Vista, CA 92084