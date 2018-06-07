Loading...
Ciao Ristorante Italiano Father’s Day Brunch

By   /  June 7, 2018  /  No Comments

Celebrate  Father’s Day with a Brunch and support the Fundraiser on Sunday June 17th.

10 AM to 3 PM Dinner menu starts at 3 pm – Reserve your table!

Celebrate Dad and Support a WorthwhileCause!  
Join us for a Champagne Brunch Buffet Fundraiser to Support a Cancer Patient -100% of proceeds go to Civita Di Giovanni to help with medical expenses for critical breast cancer treatments.

Carving Station, Pasta Bar, Hot & Chilled Seafood, Vegetable & Salad Spread, Dessert & Fruit Bar and much more!  Champagne and Soft Drinks included.

Sunday June 17, 2018 – Adults $55 – Ages 5-11 $25
Additional donations gratefully accepted

  Open tomorrow at 11 am (11:00 am – 9:00 pm)
 

 ciao2.com

 (760) 630-7333

Ciao Ristorante Italiano –  2015 E Vista Way, Vista, CA 92084

 

 

 

 

 

