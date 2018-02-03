Christopher Brendan Hafner Obituary

Christopher Brendan Hafner

December 16, 1968 – January 2, 2018

Forty-nine years ago, a boy decided it was okay to live here. Christopher’s entrance was dramatic. His departure on January 2, 2018 – a lonely affair.

He brought with him a satchel of creativity. When he was a student at St. Francis elementary school in Vista, California he created secret codes with his friend to keep their journals secret. He and his friends staged shows as members of the group, Kiss on the driveway. At Vista High School he produced videos instead of book reports. Imagination and inventiveness shone in and around him.

Chris launched his professional career while he was still a student at NYU’s Tisch School of Arts. Before he graduated he’d already earned six Emmy nominations, winning two of them. He edited a 2-hour DVD titled “Live and Loud” for Ozzy Osbourne. The video went gold and launched him as a music video director.

At the same time, Chris founded a post-production company in Santa Monica called Brass Knuckles Editorial. He directed and edited videos for artists Tommy Lee, Lil’Kim, Snoop Dog, Nirvana and Tupac Shakur. He edited TV commercials for Microsoft, Gap, Best Buy, Target, and was the editor of choice for Doner/Detroit’s Mazda work.

He was happiest when he and his wife, Heather were together, when he was rockin’ with his drummer, Dustin Jack or riding his cherished Vespa with James Bennett-jimmy or one of the scooter groups through the Malibu canyons.

Vivid memories remain for his beloved wife, Heather, and his family as they experience emptiness in their hearts.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday Feb. 10th at 11:00 AM at St. Mel Church in Woodland Hills, California. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Chris’ name to your favorite charity.