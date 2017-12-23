CHRISTMAS AT THE VISTA HISTORICAL MUSEUM

The Vista Historical Museum, a museum of local Vista history, is located in a home known for Christmas celebrations.

The home, built in 1934 and known as Rancho Minerva, was the headquarters of the ranch owned by the Huntalas family. Many Christmases were celebrated by the family with many friends.

The museum has been located here since 2009, and we have attempted to continue the Christmas tradition by decorating our home for the season.

This year our decorations were placed so that we could have caroling in the main museum room.

Featured this year is the first full size Christmas tree that we have ever had.

Also, new this year are two displays of Christmas and New Year’s postcards from the early 20th century. These are on loan from a private collection. In addition we have our Christmas Village, Christmas dolls, and a great deal of greenery, as well as various Disney pieces to add to the festive atmosphere.

We hope people can come and see our decorations as well as our museum displays.

The Vista Historical Museum is located at 2317 Old Foothill Dr., Vista.

Museum hours are 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and the first and second Saturday of the month.

For more information, call 760-630-0444