Christmas Movie Trivia For The Holidays

TR Robertson…A little fun trivia quiz to see how much you know about your favorite holiday movies. See how you can do, but don’t look at the answers until answers until you try your best to see how many you can figure out. Happy Holidays and Good Luck!

What is the name of Rudolph’s dad?

Vison Dixon Dasher Donner

Who wrote “The Nightmare before Christmas”?

Alfred Hitchcock Martin Scorsese Steven Spielberg Tim Burton

The Rabbit in the magic hat in “Frosty the Snowman” is named?

Scut Farcus Little Grinch Hocus Pocus Rabbit Claus

What is the Guardian Angel of George Bailey named in “It’s a Wonderful Life”?

Mike Clarence Robert Jim

What did Ralphie want for Christmas in “Christmas Story”?

A remote controlled car A BB rifle A bow & arrow A play station

What is Scrooge’s first name?

Maxwell Ebenezer Bruce Martin

Why was the Grinch so nasty? Because he had a …….

Broken leg Small brain Small heart Crooked knee

In what city did “Miracle on 34th Street” take place

Atlantic City Atlanta New York City Boston

What did the Guardian Angel get for accomplishing his mission in “It’s a Wonderful Life”?

A trumpet Wings A halo A crown

Two men broke into a house at Christmas and ran into a lot of trouble dealing with a young boy young boy in what movie?

Santa Claus Two Christmas with the Kranks Home Alone Christmas Vacation

Bonus questions

In “Christmas Vacation”, what is Clark’s cousin’s name and the cousin’s wife’s and what are the names of his two children? Sam & Evelyen – Joe & Cindy Joe & Ruby – Billy & Carolyn Eddie & Catherine – Rocky & Ruby Sue Herbert & Cindy – Justin – Cindy Lee

In “Christmas Vacation”, what is Clark’s wife’s name and the names of his two children? Georgia – Joe & Cindy Ellen – Rusty & Audrey Carolyn – Bernie & Cynthia Leslie – Chris & Briana

Answers –

Donner, 2. Tim Burton, 3. Hocus Pocus, 4. Clarence, 5. A BB rifle, 6. Ebenezer, 7. Small heart 8. New York City, 9. Wings, 10. Home Alone – bonus questions – A. Eddie & Catherine – Rocky and Ruby Sue, B. Ellen – Rusty & Cynthia